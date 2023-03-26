Local Listings
Finally getting some wind relief

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs
(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with mostly clear skies this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. West winds will turn north this evening with speeds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s with sunny skies. Northeast winds will turn northwest in the afternoon around 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday’s overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with mostly clear skies. North winds will turn east after midnight, with speeds around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday’s high temperatures will be near 70° with mostly sunny skies. East winds will be light in the morning around 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon with gusts up tp 20 mph.

Monday’s overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s, with partly cloudy skies. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph in the evening, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

