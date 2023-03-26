No. 14 Tech drops 6-5 decision in ninth to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - No. 14 Texas Tech fought till the end, but could not even the series with Texas on Saturday afternoon, falling 6-5 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Red Raiders tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth but dropped the game the next half inning on a walk-off wild pitch.

With the bases loaded and two outs and a full count in the top of the ninth, trailing 5-3, Texas Tech’s Gavin Kash smashed a two-run single up the right-field line to even the game. All three baserunners worked Texas’ pitching for walks. Aggressive baserunning ended the inning as Austin Green raced for home on a wild pitch but was tagged out.

Andrew Devine, who finished the eighth inning, returned for the ninth. The junior right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Porter Brown. The Horns would not need another hit as Brown advanced to third on a balk and raced home on a wild pitch to clinch the game and the series.

Life on the road continues to be unkind to the Red Raiders as they drop to 1-4 away from home. Tech (18-6, 2-3 Big 12) is averaging 4.2 runs per game in those contests versus its blistering 11.0 runs per game at home in 19 games.

The Red Raiders scored first on Saturday behind Owen Washburn blasting a solo home run in the second. Tech drops to 8-1 this season in games when scoring first. Texas evened the game in the bottom of the third, 1-1, and the Red Raiders responded the next half inning with two runs to move back in front, 3-1.

A Texas two-out double brought the game within one, 3-2, in the bottom of the fourth but the game was flipped in the bottom of the sixth as the Longhorns jumped in front, 4-3.

Mason Molina’s start for the Red Raiders was complete after five innings, giving way to the bullpen. Josh Sanders started the frame and was pulled after three batters as the Horns scored a run to tie the game on a pair of singles. Sanders retired one batter and Ethan Coombes recorded the next two outs. Coombes effectively produced three outs; the first of the three batters he faced was a double allowed in right field, but it was routine had the ball not been lost in the sun. The sun ball moved runners to second and third and the go-ahead run scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center.

The Red Raiders matched the Longhorns for hits (8) on Saturday and had their opportunities. Runners on third base with one out were trouble on Friday and continued to be so on Saturday as Tech is 0-for-3 in those situations through two games. Tech failed to score runs in those situations in both the first and seventh innings on Saturday.

Nolen Hester and Tracer Lopez led Tech with a pair of base hits while four were recorded by four others respectively.

Up Next

Texas Tech will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. The Red Raiders have not been swept by the Longhorns in Austin since 2007.

