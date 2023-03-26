Tech Softball: Red Raiders one-run contest to No. 8 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Despite again taking an early lead against the Longhorns, the Red Raiders dropped another one-run contest to No. 8 Texas, 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

For the second straight matchup, the Red Raiders jumped on the board early, this time as Ellie Bailey blasted a three-run home run in the top of the opening frame.

Maddie Kuehl worked around a pair of walks in the bottom of the first frame to hold the Longhorns scoreless. The sophomore quickly settled in, only relinquishing one hit through the first four innings.

After hurling a pair of three-up, three-down innings in the third and fourth, Kuehl’s day came to a close after giving up a single to deep center field to lead off the fifth. Makinzy Herzog (2-3) entered and gave up a single coupled with a Tech fielding error to pull Texas within one, 3-2.

After forcing a pop-out in the sixth, Herzog would give up a two-run blast to the eight-hole hitter Reese Atwood that would give the Longhorns the decisive 4-3 lead.

Tech would get the tying run in scoring position after Abbie Orrick led off the frame with a walk and moved to second with a wild pitch, but the Red Raiders wouldn’t be able to etch the needed fourth run across.

Next Up

The Red Raiders will look to steal a game in the Sunday series finale. First pitch is set for noon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications