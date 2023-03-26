Winds back off slightly tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds pick up again today, though not quite as bad. Today, highs mostly in the mid 60s. Lubbock’s high is 66 with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, lows drop to the low 30s.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

By tomorrow, we’ve warmed up a few degrees, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, before a cooldown Tuesday, dropping us back to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds tomorrow better, but still breezy.

