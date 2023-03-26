Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Winds back off slightly tomorrow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds pick up again today, though not quite as bad. Today, highs mostly in the mid 60s. Lubbock’s high is 66 with mostly sunny skies. Tonight, lows drop to the low 30s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

By tomorrow, we’ve warmed up a few degrees, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, before a cooldown Tuesday, dropping us back to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds tomorrow better, but still breezy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Lubbock renter charged 35% of monthly rent in late fees.
Lubbock judge warning of high late fees after renter charged 35% of their rent a month
PPP Loan Fraud
Plainview man pleads guilty to $4 million PPP fraud
SCAM ALERT
KCBD Investigates: Scammers hit Lubbock County Courthouse, Secret Service helps recover money
Texas Tech University
Tech drops heartbreaker to No. 8 Texas

Latest News

Tomorrow's Forecast Highs
Finally getting some wind relief
Red Flag Warning Today
Still Windy
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/24/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/25/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/24/23 @ 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/24/23 @ 10 p.m.