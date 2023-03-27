Local Listings
AMBUCS names Amber Nichols Physical Therapist of the Year

Amber Nichols interviewing with KCDB(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS provides adaptive AmTrykes to help strengthen disabled children and brighten their lives.

But, without physical therapists, none of it would be possible. On Monday, AMBUCS honored that work.

A bike is a childhood staple; most of us learn how to ride one before we even learn how to read, but not all children are as fortunate.

Amber Nichols, Doctor of Physical Therapy at UMC says, “I know one girl that I referred who was 13 years old and had never had a bike. She had a stroke and couldn’t ride a regular bike.”

As a physical therapist, Nichols sees disabled children daily who want nothing more than to ride a bike with friends or family.

“My passion is to help kids do things that we kind of took for granted,” said Nichols.

A passion that she and AMBUCS share.

Bobby Sanders, President of Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS says, “Amber’s commitment and dedication to the wellbeing of little ones that have mobility issues, that’s what this is all about.”

That dedication had led to Nichols being named Physical Therapist of the Year by AMBUCS. But to Nichols, she is just doing her job.

“I was just doing it to help the kids and so this is just, all the nice things that everybody said, is just really - it touches my heart because I do it for the kids,” Nichols said.

Aside from connecting disabled children with AMBUCS, Nichols is still thinking ahead on ways she can improve their lives.

“I want to hopefully get involved and create some type of sports group for kids with disabilities and help them get involved with more sports. That’s what I want to do,” Nichols said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

