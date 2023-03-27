Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Annual Uncorked Wine Tasting Event to feature wine makers from across Texas

Launched in Lubbock eight years ago, the event celebrates the area’s growing wine industry.
Launched in Lubbock eight years ago, the event celebrates the area’s growing wine industry.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2023 LBK Uncorked tickets are on sale. Uncorked, presented by Market Street, is one of the premier wine tasting experiences in Texas and happens on Saturday, April 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum, 1701 Canyon Lake Drive.

Launched in Lubbock eight years ago, the event celebrates the area’s growing wine industry.

“A large percentage of grapes used to produce Texas wines are grown right here in Lubbock,” said Kay McDowell, CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. “Lubbock is important to the Texas wine industry, and we attract wineries from all over the state to this event.”

The Uncorked experience is for wine aficionados and newcomers alike, with wineries pouring samples and providing education for those looking to learn more. Live musicians performing on three stages will be featured throughout the day. Local food truck, shopping and a Beer Garden are also popular event attractions.

Uncorked entertainers include:

  • Craig Elliot
  • Junior Vasquez
  • Jeremey Couture
  • Mark Wallney and Kindle Hunt
  • Chris Hudgins
  • Robert Lopez
  • Kenny Maines
  • Beau Garza and Arle Rossnagel

For wine-lovers wanting a more curated experience VIP tickets are available. VIP admissions includes all the benefits of general admission, plus access to a VIP Tent featuring exclusive pours including premium wines and liquor offerings, complimentary hors d’oeuvres prepared by Market Street and the opportunity to win a wine-makers dinner experience for 12 hosted by English Newsom Cellars. VIP tickets are $100 and must be purchased in advance. A limited number of VIP tickets are available and must be purchased in advance.

Two wine classes will also be offered

  • Wine 101 Expert wine makers will share the finer points of wine tasting designed for new or seasoned wine connoisseurs. Tickets are $35.
  • Uncorked and on Fire with Chef Angie Ragan, finalist on Gordan Ramsey’s Next Level Chef. She will pair her culinary creations with fine wine delivering an unparalleled tasting experience. Tickets for the class are $50.

Class tickets must be purchased in advance and are available to Uncorked ticket holders.

Advanced tickets for Lubbock Uncorked are $50. For a list of participating wineries and tickets visit: lubbockuncorked.com. On April 1 tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the door. Online purchase is recommended. There will be a clear bag policy for event attendees.

Follow Lubbock Uncorked on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
Lubbock renter charged 35% of monthly rent in late fees.
Lubbock judge warning of high late fees after renter charged 35% of their rent a month
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

Latest News

Nightly performances will begin at 7:30pm with the Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show opening at...
ABC Pro Rodeo back in town
Nightly performances will begin at 7:30pm with the Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show opening at...
Noon Notebook: 2023 ABC Pro Rodeo
Launched in Lubbock eight years ago, the event celebrates the area’s growing wine industry.
Noon Notebook: LBK Uncorked 2023
South Plains cancer survivors will model clothing from Crosby County boutiques in the 'You're...
‘You’re Beautiful Style Show’ to feature South Plains cancer survivors as models