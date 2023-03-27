Local Listings
Buddy Holly Center to host ‘Highways & Borders’ art exhibit

Highways & Borders: 100 years of Jim Crow
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center is hosting a new art exhibit: ‘Highways & Borders: 100 Years of Jim Crow.’

It is a group art exhibition by Jarys Boyd, Danielle Demetria East and Danna Simone, according to a release from the Buddy Holly Hall. The exhibit examines the history of Jim Crow laws in the Lubbock area and the residual affects they may have on the Lubbock community.

“The Jim Crow laws were state and local laws introduced in the Southern United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that enforced racial segregation, ‘Jim Crow’ being a pejorative term for an African-American,” according to the release. Jim Crow laws remained active until the 1960s.

The exhibit highlights specific laws enforced in the Lubbock area, such as Lubbock Ordinance 223 which was enacted on March 8, 2023. This law stated “no persons of negro blood shall reside past Ave C.”

“The artworks in this exhibition explore how skin color and economic status create borders like the highways of Interstate-27 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway in Lubbock,” according to the release. “The works in this gallery explore how disconnected the historically Black and Latinx neighborhoods are from the entirety of this municipality.”

The exhibit opens on April 1 in the Fine Arts Gallery at the Buddy Holly Center and will run through May 22.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Buddy Holly Center.

