City of Lubbock Seeking Artists for Storm Drain Art Project 2023

The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the third Storm Drain Art...
The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the third Storm Drain Art Project.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Provided by City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the third Storm Drain Art Project. This project is part of the City’s continuing education and outreach efforts to help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways, and that everyone has a role in helping to protect water quality, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife. This year’s theme is “Water, where art thou?” Submissions must depict stormwater flow untreated to creeks, streams, and playas, and/or the importance of pollution prevention.

After submissions are received, three artists will be selected to paint murals around LHUCA and Buddy Holly Hall as part of First Friday Art Trail on June 2.

Artist applications, more information about the project and selection process can be found at //mylubbock.us/StormDrainArtProject.

