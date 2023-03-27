Colder temps expected through Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another chilly morning on the way Tuesday. I expect morning lows to fall to the upper 20s in Lubbock, along with northeast winds of 10-20 mph. The chilly morning will lead to a cooler than normal afternoon with highs expected to remain in the 50s.

Another chilly morning on the way Tuesday. (KCBD Graphic)

The cool temps will continue through Wednesday morning, however, Wednesday will bring a return of highs in the 70s with warmer afternoons continuing into the weekend.

While the winds will be gusty along and behind the cold front tonight they will decrease early tomorrow. Afternoon winds will be east to northeast at 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead, gusty winds will return by Thursday and combine with the sun to produce afternoon temperatures in the 70s with a mixture of clouds and sun.

For communities in the south and southeast there is a slight chance of some showers Thursday afternoon the evening.

