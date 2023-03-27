Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the driver connected to a west Lubbock hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

On Friday just after 11:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found 20-year-old Keyanna English-King dead.

English-King was reportedly walking on the south side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th St. when she was struck by an SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Police announced on Monday afternoon that the vehicle connected to the deadly crash had been found and the driver had been identified. However, no arrests have been made.

Police are planning to schedule a mapping operation of the crash on Tuesday starting at 8:15 a.m. The operation is expected to last about two hours. All eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Langford Avenue and westbound traffic will be limited to one lane beginning at Iola Avenue.

The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.