Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.(Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the driver connected to a west Lubbock hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

On Friday just after 11:30 p.m., police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found 20-year-old Keyanna English-King dead.

English-King was reportedly walking on the south side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th St. when she was struck by an SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene of the crash.

Police announced on Monday afternoon that the vehicle connected to the deadly crash had been found and the driver had been identified. However, no arrests have been made.

Police are planning to schedule a mapping operation of the crash on Tuesday starting at 8:15 a.m. The operation is expected to last about two hours. All eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Langford Avenue and westbound traffic will be limited to one lane beginning at Iola Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

Latest News

Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
Fort Hood to be renamed after Texas Tech graduate Richard Cavazos in May
Highways & Borders: 100 years of Jim Crow
Buddy Holly Center to host ‘Highways & Borders’ art exhibit
Nightly performances will begin at 7:30pm with the Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show opening at...
ABC Pro Rodeo back in town
Nightly performances will begin at 7:30pm with the Cowboys and Gypsies Vendor Show opening at...
Noon Notebook: 2023 ABC Pro Rodeo