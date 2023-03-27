Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

The Levelland Loboettes are the Extra Innings Team of the Week as they improved to 2-0 in District play.
By Zach Fox
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are the Extra Innings Team of the Week as they improved to 2-0 in District play.

Now 19-4 on the season and coming off of a 14-3 win over Sweetwater for the first time since the 2015-16 season and Estacado 12-3 on Friday.

The Loboettes found themselves down 3-2 on the road in Estacado in the 4th inning before scoring 10 unanswered runs.

5 seniors on the team under second year head coach Ryan Miller, Levelland sits at #8 in the State as they look to continue their dominant play on their quest to State.

Levelland will host Lake View on Tuesday at 5pm.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
Lubbock renter charged 35% of monthly rent in late fees.
Lubbock judge warning of high late fees after renter charged 35% of their rent a month
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

Latest News

The Levelland Loboettes are the Extra Innings Team of the Week as they improved to 2-0 in...
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes
Texas Tech University
No. 14 Tech suffers crushing walk-off loss at Texas
Texas Tech University
Red Raiders win top-25 showdown against MTSU
Texas Tech University
Tech Softball: Lady Raiders fall in series finale to No. 8 Texas