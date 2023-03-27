Extra Innings Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are the Extra Innings Team of the Week as they improved to 2-0 in District play.

Now 19-4 on the season and coming off of a 14-3 win over Sweetwater for the first time since the 2015-16 season and Estacado 12-3 on Friday.

The Loboettes found themselves down 3-2 on the road in Estacado in the 4th inning before scoring 10 unanswered runs.

5 seniors on the team under second year head coach Ryan Miller, Levelland sits at #8 in the State as they look to continue their dominant play on their quest to State.

Levelland will host Lake View on Tuesday at 5pm.

