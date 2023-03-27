Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hollis Daniels III has been assigned to the Byrd Unit in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as he begins his life sentence for the murder of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The Byrd Unit is located in Huntsville, Texas, approximately three hours from Daniels’ hometown of Seguin.

After pleading guilty to capital murder on Feb. 6, the sentencing phase of Daniels’ trial lasted nearly three weeks. The jury deliberated for several days before Daniels, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Feb. 24, sparing him the death penalty sought by prosecutors.

Daniels spent approximately five years in the Lubbock County Detention Center as he awaited trial for the October 2017 shooting death of Officer East.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

Latest News

The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the third Storm Drain Art...
City of Lubbock Seeking Artists for Storm Drain Art Project 2023
Amber Nichols interviewing with KCDB
AMBUCS names Amber Nichols Physical Therapist of the Year
puppies and kitten overcrowding
Lubbock Animal Shelter in need of donations after puppy, kitten influx
One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made