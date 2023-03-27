Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hollis Daniels III has been assigned to the Byrd Unit in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as he begins his life sentence for the murder of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The Byrd Unit is located in Huntsville, Texas, approximately three hours from Daniels’ hometown of Seguin.

After pleading guilty to capital murder on Feb. 6, the sentencing phase of Daniels’ trial lasted nearly three weeks. The jury deliberated for several days before Daniels, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Feb. 24, sparing him the death penalty sought by prosecutors.

Daniels spent approximately five years in the Lubbock County Detention Center as he awaited trial for the October 2017 shooting death of Officer East.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.