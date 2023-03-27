Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Royce KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old Pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says Royce is a big ol’ lovebug! He loves everyone, including kids of all ages, and gives the best hugs. He also loves treats of any kind. Royce is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bart.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
Lubbock renter charged 35% of monthly rent in late fees.
Lubbock judge warning of high late fees after renter charged 35% of their rent a month
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

Latest News

Meet Royce! He is a two-year-old Pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Royce
Meet Bart! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bart
Meet Bart KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bart
Meet Maxwell! He is a two-year-old Pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Maxwell