A little bit of wind relief tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally, we are expecting some wind relief for a few days.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with mostly clear skies. Southeast winds will stay on the lighter side, around 5 to 10 mph, turning east after midnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70°. Winds will remain light, coming from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Eventually becoming southwest winds in the afternoon.

Monday night will be a bit breezy, with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph in the evening. After midnight winds will come from the north around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight temperatures will be near 30°.

Tuesday will be sunny but cooler, with high temperatures only near 60°. Northeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

