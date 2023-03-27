Lubbock Animal Shelter in need of donations after puppy, kitten influx

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The spring and summer months are the busiest time of year for the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it’s usually strays picked up off of the street.

This year it’s puppies and kittens being dropped at their doorstep. Director of Operations Steven Green says the problem is keeping the growing number of puppies and kittens fed, clean, and healthy, with little resources.

“Just bringing them all in we get overcrowded very quickly and it cuts down on the care we can give to each individual,” Greene said.

The shelter uses donations in two different ways: the food, blankets, towels and comforters for inside the kennels; and the leashes, toys, and treats to give to brand new pet owners and pet owners in need.

“Anything you can think of, we could find a good use for,” he said.

Stray animals are a continuing challenge for Lubbock. As we approach warmer weather they begin to leave their winter hiding spots and start roaming around again. Steven Greene says you can help by bringing them in to be checked for a microchip, so they can find their way back home, or hold onto them if you can.

“If they don’t have a chip, hold on to it. Post it on Facebook, Lubbock Lost and Found Pets, and see if they can find the owners and get it back home.”

if you are unable to locate the owners or safely track down and report the stray animal, Green says it’s okay to leave out food and water for them, if you want them to stay around. But Greene says the best way to solve Lubbock’s stray animal problem is to stop it before it starts.

“Lubbock has got to get better at having their animals spayed and neutered.”

You can donate to the shelter by going in and giving them a check, or by shipping goods directly to the shelter from their Amazon Wishlist, by dropping goods off, or by donating online through PayPal.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.