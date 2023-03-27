Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run

Trump holds campaign rally in Waco

Dozens killed in Mississippi tornado

Putin to store nuclear weapons in Belarus

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
Lubbock renter charged 35% of monthly rent in late fees.
Lubbock judge warning of high late fees after renter charged 35% of their rent a month
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

Latest News

Lubbock water officials say the city's tap water is safe to drink as the EPA proposes federal...
Officials say Lubbock water is safe as EPA proposes drinking standard
EPA proposed drinking standard
EPA proposed drinking standard
NMSP investigates OIS involving Hobbs Police Department
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/25/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast 03/25/23 @ 10 p.m.