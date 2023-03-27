Monday morning top stories: Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run
Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run
- Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run near 19th and Kelsey Ave. late Friday night
- Investigators say the driver of an SUV hit Keyanna English-King and fled the scene
- Here’s what we know: West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Trump holds campaign rally in Waco
- Former President Trump could be indicted this week by a grand jury investigating hush money payments to an adult film star
- Trump told supporters in Waco that we would be vindicated and re-elected to the White House
- Read more here: Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally
Dozens killed in Mississippi tornado
- A massive EF-4 tornado tore through Mississippi Friday killing at least 25 people
- The storm displaced hundreds and left more than 28,000 customers without power
- Read more here: Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents
Putin to store nuclear weapons in Belarus
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says he plans to station some of his nation’s nuclear weapons in Belarus
- Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security to address what it called nuclear blackmail
- Details here: Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
