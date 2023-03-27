Monday morning top stories: Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police seeking information in deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run near 19th and Kelsey Ave. late Friday night

Investigators say the driver of an SUV hit Keyanna English-King and fled the scene

Here’s what we know: West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver

Trump holds campaign rally in Waco

Former President Trump could be indicted this week by a grand jury investigating hush money payments to an adult film star

Trump told supporters in Waco that we would be vindicated and re-elected to the White House

Read more here: Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

Dozens killed in Mississippi tornado

A massive EF-4 tornado tore through Mississippi Friday killing at least 25 people

The storm displaced hundreds and left more than 28,000 customers without power

Read more here: Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents

Putin to store nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he plans to station some of his nation’s nuclear weapons in Belarus

Ukraine called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security to address what it called nuclear blackmail

Details here: Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

