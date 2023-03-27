Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan mother was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter.

On Monday, Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for her daughter’s murder.

The Oscoda Township Police Department said its officers responded to a call at a Tawas home on Sept. 17, 2021 for the report of a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home.

When they arrived, officers said they found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding and put in the garbage bag. Court records said the toddler was dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.

WNEM reports Sutton died from multiple stab wounds.

Police found Johnson, Sutton’s mother, a few hours later.

Officers told Johnson her daughter was dead but said she gave “no reaction to the news of her daughter being deceased and appeared unemotional.”

Authorities charged Johnson in her daughter’s murder. She pleaded guilty to homicide and child abuse on Feb. 14, 2022 after she reportedly told social workers Spongebob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Ava Flores, 5th grader at Rush Elementary, won the regional spelling bee.
Lubbock ISD student wins regional spelling bee, headed to nationals
Officer involved shooting in Hobbs, NM
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

Latest News

The TDCJ Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas
Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe
Amber Nichols interviewing with KCDB
AMBUCS names Amber Nichols Physical Therapist of the Year
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case