No. 14 Tech suffers crushing walk-off loss at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For only the fifth time in the 11-year Tim Tadlock era, No. 14 Texas Tech fell victim to a three-game series sweep as they fell 9-8 to Texas on Sunday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It was the first time since 2007 the Longhorns swept the Red Raiders, doing so in dramatic fashion using a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Looking back to last season, four of the last six battles between Texas and Texas Tech ended in walk-offs; the Red Raiders were on the right side of those twice in 2022.

It appeared the Longhorns would cruise to a Sunday sweep, but Texas Tech fought back from a 7-2 deficit after the sixth and trailed 8-3 at the end of seven innings completed.

All nine Red Raiders would get a turn batting in the eighth in a frame four runs scored to pull within one, 8-7. Seven of the nine made it on the base paths. Gavin Kash and Owen Washburn singled while Drew Woodcox walked to load the bases. Dylan Maxcey also drew a walk to score the first of the four runs. Tracer Lopez grounded into a productive out scoring one more before Nolen Hester hit a two-run single to bring the game within one.

Kash, who was 3-for-4 on Sunday, did everything he could to lead the Red Raiders to victory. The sophomore transfer homered in the sixth and nearly knocked his second to lead off the ninth but settled for a triple. It was the game-tying run as Woodcox knocked home pinch-runner Jeric Curtis with an RBI single. The next three Red Raiders went down in order to set up the theatrics for Texas for a second day in a row.

Similar to Saturday, the Longhorns needed one batter in the bottom of the ninth to produce the game-winning run. Saturday’s scored using a double, balk, and a wild pitch. Sunday’s was the third pitch that was a no-doubt home run that flew over the left field wall.

The Red Raiders had their best offensive day of the series scoring eight runs off 11 hits – both series highs. Kash was a double shy of a cycle with his three hits while Hester joined him in going 3-for-4 from the plate.

Tech used six different pitchers on Sunday. Taber Fast got the start but was chased away after two innings. Trendan Parish, second in line, tossed the most innings in relief going three complete. Brendan Lysik suffered the loss as the pitcher of record in the ninth.

Up Next

Texas Tech remains on the road for a tilt with New Mexico on Tuesday in Albuquerque. First pitch versus the Lobos is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. local.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications