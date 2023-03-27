Ups and downs: Temps and winds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This time of year is known for strong winds which occasionally sweep across the South Plains region. Yesterday brought a break from the wind. The next day or two offers more wind relief.

This time of year we also often see “roller coaster” temperatures. That is, notable changes in day to day high and/or low temperatures. When you graph these, the plot resembles the up and downs of the track of a roller coaster.

If you liked yesterday afternoon you likely will like this one. It will be slightly warmer, though still cool. Temperatures will peak around five or so degrees above yesterday’s highs. That’s about five or so degrees below the average for the date.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and winds, for most of the area (including Lubbock), will be light. Speeds will range from about seven to 17 mph. The northwestern viewing area, however, will likely experience winds of ten to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect for the northwestern quarter of the viewing area until 8 this evening.

