A cool down and a warm up

By Steve Divine
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the arrival of a cold front last night, our area will be quite cool this afternoon. The cool down will be followed, however, by quite a warm up. Here’s what I expect for the final days of March.

Also following the cold front, a cold morning. Freezing temperatures were recorded this morning across much of the Caprock, including Lubbock.

While the day begins sunny, this afternoon will become partly cloudy. Temperatures will peak nearly 15 degrees below the average high for the date.

The breezy wind, around 10 to 20 mph, will continue through midday. Speeds will diminish to around 10 mph mid- to late afternoon.

Following the arrival of a cold front last night, our area will be quite cool this afternoon. The cool down will be followed, however, by quite a warm up.(KCBD First Alert)

Moderating temperatures highlight my forecast for the next couple of days.

In the Lubbock area, Wednesday temperatures will range from a low in the mid-30s to a high in the mid-70s. Thursday extremes will range from the mid-40s to near 80 degrees.

Once again there is a very slight chance of thunderstorms over the far eastern viewing area late Thursday. At this time, it appears storm development is more likely just east of the viewing area. Watch for possible updates.

The last day of March, Friday, will be cooler, windy, but mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

