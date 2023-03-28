Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tess

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tess KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old heeler mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Tess loves people and rolling in the grass. She would be great with an active family that likes to be outside. Tess is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Royce.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

