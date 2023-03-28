Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and repair costs mounting to $2.1 million.

At the beginning of the upcoming school year, Levelland Intermediate School will shut down, Levelland ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen stated in a news release. McCutchen said a number of factors were considered in this decision.

The release stated the school had 3,067 students enrolled in 2016. The school’s enrollment has fallen over the years to its current 2,658 students. Based on the current demographics and birthrates in the Levelland area, school officials expect enrollment to fall even further.

McCutchen also listed a number of repairs the building requires in its current state.

“It is a beautiful building; however, it is in dire need of numerous costly repairs,” McCutchen stated. “The repairs include plumbing, electrical, HVAC systems, roofing, ADA Compliance, etc.”

McCutchen stated the cost of the repairs amount to more than $2.1 million.

“Based on these factors, it has become unrealistic to continue to operate the facility,” McCutchen stated.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, students will be housed at the following campuses:

Levelland ABC: PreK to 1st Grade

South Elementary and Capitol Elementary: 2nd Grade to 4th Grade

Levelland Middle School: 5th Grade to 8th Grade 5th and 6th Grade will operate as a cohort group 7th and 8th Grade will operate as a cohort group

Levelland High School: 9th Grade to 12th Grade

Principals of the above schools will be meeting with LIS faculty and staff to discuss working arrangements for the coming school year.

“Our goal is to ensure all current Levelland Intermediate School staff will have a position with Levelland ISD next year,” McCutchen stated.

In the coming months, parents will be invited to the campuses to discuss this new reality.

“We fully understand the stress of uncertainty that this change will bring,” McCutchen said. “Thank you for your continued support of Levelland ISD.”

