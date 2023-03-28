Lubbock High Junior brings home Texas HS Bowling State Title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Noah Narbaez, a junior at Lubbock High, brought home their first State Title Sunday, bowling for the Hugh E. West Texas High School Bowling Club.

Bowling since he was 13 years old, Noah’s hard work finally paid off. Unfortunately, his biggest supporter, his father Joel, passed away in August of 2022, so Noah now had to continue his journey without him.

Determined to climb the mountain top, Noah won the State Title in front of family and friends, with even other competitors rooting for him all the way.

With one more year left of high school, Noah will look to defend his title and hopefully gain the interest of scouts to complete his dream of one day going pro.

Noah Narbaez, a junior at Lubbock High, brought home their first State Title Sunday, bowling for the Hugh E. West Texas High School Bowling Club. (Zach Fox, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.