Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.

On Monday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of 25th St. to check on a man sitting in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police found 51-year-old Michael Stevens in a vehicle parked in an alleyway. He was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Stevens was reportedly held at gunpoint by two 16-year-old boys who were robbing him when he was shot, according to a release.

Police said the two boys were taken into custody with the help of the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Tuesday afternoon. Both teens have been charged with murder.

Authorities stated the investigation is ongoing.

