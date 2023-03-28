Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.

On Monday just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of 25th St. to check on a man sitting in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police found 51-year-old Michael Stevens in a vehicle parked in an alleyway. He was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Stevens was reportedly held at gunpoint by two 16-year-old boys who were robbing him when he was shot, according to a release.

Police said the two boys were taken into custody with the help of the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Tuesday afternoon. Both teens have been charged with murder.

Authorities stated the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

Most Read

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs
The TDCJ Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas
Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Woodrow Rd.
Witness said deadly South Lubbock Co. plane crash seemed ‘like a normal takeoff’
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a...
TTUHSC to host Women’s Health Day Free Clinic April 15
TTUHSC School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1...
Noon Notebook: Free Clinic on Women's Health Day
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs