Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.
The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was shot and killed by police in Colorado, after authorities say she pointed the gun at officers.

An officer was shot and wounded in the confrontation Monday, Lakewood police said in a statement. The injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how the officer was wounded. At a press conference, department spokesperson John Romero said the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire. However, the written statement issued later Monday only said the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Romero did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the statement said. Another girl suspected of involvement in the Denver-area robbery was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, a small town about 35 miles away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The TDCJ Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas
Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

Latest News

The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad helped Greece uncover terror plot
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase
How to make the most of your record 8.7% Social Security COLA increase