Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2023.(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates. The gulf borders the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is about 700 kilometers (430 miles) from Japan’s northern Hokkaido Island.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 flew over the Sea of Japan for several hours last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
One person is seriously injured after a crash in west Lubbock
West Lubbock hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

Latest News

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St
Police say a former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed...
Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons after Nashville school shooting
Lubbock Christian University created the Ashleigh Reedy Memorial Scholarship, honoring a late...
LCU honors late student Ashleigh Reedy with memorial scholarship
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston