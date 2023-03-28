Local Listings
TTUHSC to host Women’s Health Day Free Clinic April 15

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St.

The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women, including well-woman exams, breast exams, pelvic exams, Pap smears, mammogram sign-ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, sexually transmitted infections checks, general health exams and HPV vaccinations.

The Free Clinic is a non-billing clinic developed by the TTUHSC School of Medicine.

“This Women’s Health Day clinic is an opportunity for those who cannot afford services to come see a physician,” Ellie Cannon, The Free Clinic women’s health coordinator said. “This is a day specifically devoted to women, and women are guaranteed to have physician specialists available for gynecological, breast or other women’s health issues.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of every four deaths is due to cancer, making it the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and for every 100,000 women, eight new cervical cancer cases were reported.

Regular screening tests can detect breast and cervical cancers early when treatment is most effective. Cannon said the prevention is key to keeping women healthy.

“At The Free Clinic, we see a lot of women in need of Pap smears and other women’s health exams,” Cannon said. “Regular health exams and screenings can detect problems before symptoms appear, which can increase a woman’s chances of successful treatment.”

Appointments must be made by phone. For more information and to make an appointment, call (806) 370-7472.

