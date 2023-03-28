Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating after person found dead in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating after person found dead in Central Lubbock

A homicide investigation is underway after police found a person dead inside a vehicle near 25th and Boston around 10 o’clock last night

Police have not identified the victim or cause of death at this time

New video of Tennessee school shooting

A woman broke into a Nashville elementary school and opened fire, killing three children and three adults

Investigators say the woman planned the shooting and had other targets

Tornado death toll lowered to 21

Authorities lowered the death toll from an EF-4 tornado in Mississippi to 21 and 70 others injured

the tornado was on the ground for 170 miles and damaged more than 1,600 homes

