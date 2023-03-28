Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating after person found dead in Central Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Police investigating after person found dead in Central Lubbock

New video of Tennessee school shooting

Tornado death toll lowered to 21

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said.
Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say
The TDCJ Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas
Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence

Latest News

Lubbock Christian University created the Ashleigh Reedy Memorial Scholarship, honoring a late...
LCU honors late student Ashleigh Reedy with memorial scholarship
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are excited to announce the third Storm Drain Art...
City of Lubbock Seeking Artists for Storm Drain Art Project 2023
The TDCJ Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas
Hollis Daniels III transferred to Byrd Unit prison for life sentence