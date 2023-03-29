Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together:  that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges

Latest News

‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Remembering the six people killed in a school shooting at Covenant Elementary in Nashville.
Victims remembered, police praised in response to Nashville shooting
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
SWAT responding to barricaded subject in north Lubbock