Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas

Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, is moving its animals to Arkansas.
Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, is moving its animals to Arkansas.(Netflix)
By Chris Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) – The animal sanctuary known for housing big cats and made famous in the Netflix show “Tiger King” is moving its animals to Arkansas.

KAIT reports Big Cat Rescue, owned by Carole Baskin, entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, according to a press release written by Baskin’s husband Howard that was posted on the company’s website.

“For thirty years, the mission of Big Cat Rescue has been expressed as having three prongs: To give the best life we could to the cats in our care, to stop the abuse, and to avoid extinction of big cats in the wild,” the release said. “For those same thirty years, we have always said that our goal was to ‘put ourselves out of business,’ meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist.”

The release pointed to a new federal law banning the private ownership of big cats and the practice of cub petting as part of the reason behind the move.

“What this means, importantly, is that over the next decade, almost all of this privately held population of cats will pass away,” he wrote. “Within a few years after that, they will all be gone and there will be no more cats living in miserable conditions in backyards.”

The press release also pointed to the issue of costs in operating the Big Cat Rescue. The rescue said it currently has 41 cats and it costs about $36,000 per cat. As the Baskins get older, they did not see it as financially sound to keep operating until the last cat passed away.

“It is hard to imagine funding levels holding up well enough to cover the overhead as the number of cats dwindled,” the release said. “So, we would incur substantial losses. Even if funding levels did hold up, it would be difficult in good conscience to spend that much per captive cat when the funds are so needed for projects to keep the cats from going extinct in the wild, the third prong of our mission.

Big Cat Rescue and Carole Baskin came into the national spotlight in 2020 when “Tiger King” first went public. Since then, both have been in the spotlight, which allowed them to highlight their efforts and work on the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

Turpentine Creek sits on 450 rural acres and is about seven times the size of Big Cat Rescue, the release said.

One tiger and five bobcats will remain at Big Cat Rescue for the rest of their lives. When those cats die, the Baskins said they will sell the Tampa area property.

Construction on the new enclosures at Turpentine Creek has begun and is expected to take six months. Big Cat Rescue is expected to move some cats there as soon as July 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs

Latest News

FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
$264M offered in Gulf oil sale held under climate compromise
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden celebrates Greek Independence Day at the White House
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky