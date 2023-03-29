‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming to Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of 6 TONY AWARDS® including Best Musical and GRAMMY AWARD for Best Musical Theater Album, is coming to The Buddy Holly Hall on April 4 & 9, 2023.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.” The New York Times calls it “a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission.

*CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT

