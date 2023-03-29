Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ coming to Buddy Holly Hall

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of 6 TONY AWARDS® including Best Musical and GRAMMY AWARD for Best Musical Theater Album, is coming to The Buddy Holly Hall on April 4 & 9, 2023.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history.” The New York Times calls it “a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission.

*CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges

Latest News

Lubbock's Spring Gala Saturday, April 1 at the Mackenzie Merket Alumni Center.
Noon Notebook: Lubbock's Spring Gala
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of 6 TONY AWARDS® including Best Musical and GRAMMY AWARD for Best...
Noon Notebook: 'Dear Evan Hanson' at Buddy Holly Hall
Famously a kidnapping survivor at a young age, Smart will share her story at two different...
Elizabeth Smart featured speaker for Texas Tech events
Two South Plains school districts have some good news to share for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell...
TMSG: Levelland teachers worry less about sanitary supplies, Monterey student wins citizens award