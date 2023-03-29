Elizabeth Smart featured speaker for Texas Tech events

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: Texas Tech University hosts Elizabeth Smart

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday (March 30) and 6 p.m. Friday (March 31)

WHERE: Lanier Auditorium, Texas Tech University School of Law, 3311 18th St. Student Union Building (SUB) Ballroom, 15th Street and Akron Avenue.

EVENT: Texas Tech will host two events featuring Elizabeth Smart this week.

The Criminal Law Association at Texas Tech’s School of Law is hosting “An Evening with Elizabeth Smart” Thursday (March 30) with Title IX and RISE hosting “Overcoming Adversity: The Elizabeth Smart Story” Friday (March 31).

Smart’s kidnapping stands out as one of the most followed child abduction cases in the past 50 years. Abducted June 5, 2002, Smart was held captive for nine months with her kidnappers controlling her by threatening to kill her and her family if she tried to escape. Police returned Smart to her family March 12, 2003.

The traumatic experience led Smart to become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation. She is a New York Times best-selling author for her book, “My Story” and she has worked with other abduction survivors and the Department of Justice to create a survivors guide entitled “You’re Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment.”

Smart recently released another book, “Where There’s Hope”, about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on and reclaim one’s life.

The Law School event is sponsored by the Office of Student Life; the Student Bar Association; the Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center; and Student Legal Services.

To RSVP for the Title IX and RISE event click here.

