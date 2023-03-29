Extra Innings Scores for Tuesday, Mar. 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Idalou 19 Slaton 0
Floydada 14 Sudan 3
Tahoka 22 New Home 1
Shallowater 15 Abernathy 4
Snyder 10 Estacado 0
Sweetwater 15 Big Spring 13
Dimmitt 8 Tulia 7
Littlefield 7 Brownfield 6
Hale Center 10 Lockney 9
Lamesa 16 Denver City 9
Hermleigh 13 Haskell 7
Monahans 14 Seminole 7
Levelland 16 Lake View 0
Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock Cooper 1
Ralls 11 Sundown 0
Forsan 20 Post 0
BASEBALL
Coronado 12 Lubbock High 0
Lubbock Cooper 7 Monterey 0
Shallowater 18 Abernathy 0
Sundown 10 Seagraves 6
Floydada 14 Sudan 13
Hermleigh 2 Rotan 1
Ira 15 Westbrook 0
Claude 16 Valley 5
Ropes 3 New Home 1
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.