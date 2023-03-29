Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Tuesday, Mar. 28

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores from across the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Idalou 19 Slaton 0

Floydada 14 Sudan 3

Tahoka 22 New Home 1

Shallowater 15 Abernathy 4

Snyder 10 Estacado 0

Sweetwater 15 Big Spring 13

Dimmitt 8 Tulia 7

Littlefield 7 Brownfield 6

Hale Center 10 Lockney 9

Lamesa 16 Denver City 9

Hermleigh 13 Haskell 7

Monahans 14 Seminole 7

Levelland 16 Lake View 0

Abilene Wylie 10 Lubbock Cooper 1

Ralls 11 Sundown 0

Forsan 20 Post 0

BASEBALL

Coronado 12 Lubbock High 0

Lubbock Cooper 7 Monterey 0

Shallowater 18 Abernathy 0

Sundown 10 Seagraves 6

Floydada 14 Sudan 13

Hermleigh 2 Rotan 1

Ira 15 Westbrook 0

Claude 16 Valley 5

Ropes 3 New Home 1

