‘Left for dead like an animal:’ Lubbock family seeks justice in fatal hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is demanding answers, after she says her goddaughter was ‘left for dead like an animal,’ in a fatal hit-and-run late Friday night in West Lubbock.

Keyanna English-King, 20, was reportedly walking on the south side of the road near 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue, when she was struck by an SUV. The SUV then drove away from the scene of the crash.

“Love your family. Spend as much time with them as you can, because we never expected that the time that we saw her would be the last time that we’d see her,” Keyanna’s godmother, Brooke Lilly said.

Now, Keyanna’s family is heartbroken and hoping the person responsible will be held accountable. Lilly says as much as her family wants to see justice served, it’s what Keyanna deserves.

“Whatever happened and whoever it was has to pay for the mistake they made. You don’t just run over somebody and leave them like they’re an animal. That’s what hurts us the most is that she was left for dead, like an animal,” Lilly said.

Police have identified the driver involved in the crash but have not made any arrests. Officers mapped the crash scene as part of their investigation Tuesday morning.

Keyanna’s cousin Lakisha Ussery says her family has already forgiven the driver, but they want them to be honest about what happened.

“God says if you forgive people, I’ll forgive you. Just come and tell the truth, what happened. Because y’all know what happened. Whoever did it knows what happened. We don’t, and that’s all we want is answers,” Ussery said.

Lilly says that dark moment Friday night took one of her family’s brightest lights. Her cousins say Keyanna was sweet, smart and ambitious. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant and studying to become a nurse.

“She loved being around anybody and everybody was her friend,” Cousin Aaron Ussery said.

Her cousin Jayce Dickerson says even if you were having a bad day, Keyanna would try to make you laugh, instantly lighting up any room she walked into.

“We never had a dull time, man. We was always having fun. She was always laughing, goofy, always,” Dickerson said.

Keyanna was also the mother to 5-month-old baby Aiden. Lilly said her son always pushed Keyanna to be her best and do things the right way.

“One thing I’ll always remember about her is that she was a good mother. So, her son is going to miss her, but he’s always going to know his momma is always going to be there,” Keyanna’s uncle Alvino Murphy said.

Lilly says they will keep fighting for justice, even though they lost their joy.

“It don’t need to be let go of, that happens too much in this world. Things just go away just because they can’t figure it out,” Lilly said. “But we’re not going to give up. We want her to know, baby, we’re gonna fight for you.”

Keyanna’s family is accepting donations to help pay for funeral arrangements. Lilly says any extra funds will be given to Keyanna’s son. You can donate to the family here.

