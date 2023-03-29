Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Levelland police searching for man who may be suicidal

Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe...
Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam, may be suicidal.(Levelland Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam, may be suicidal.

Adam went missing around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday and told his aunt he would be back after taking a walk. No one has seen or heard from him since. Adam’s phone was broken so he did not take it with him.

His father, Alex Adam, was in town from San Antonio and the aunt believes Patrick/Vereena may have gone with him to Lubbock.

If you have information about Patrick Adam aka Vereena Adam, police ask that you call the Levelland Police Department, Detective R. Lopez at 806-894-6164.

MISSING PERSON....... IR23-000257 Last seen 03/21/23 Reported 03/26/23 by his...

Posted by Levelland Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is suffering serious injuries after a crash in west Lubbock.
Driver identified in west Lubbock hit-and-run, no arrests made
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs

Latest News

Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new technology
Source: KCBD Video
ECHO West Texas forms to help coordinate homeless services in Lubbock area
2022 annual report
LPD report shows rise in violent, property crime for 2022
Source: KCBD Video
Women in the railroad industry