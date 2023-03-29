Levelland police searching for man who may be suicidal
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam, may be suicidal.
Adam went missing around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday and told his aunt he would be back after taking a walk. No one has seen or heard from him since. Adam’s phone was broken so he did not take it with him.
His father, Alex Adam, was in town from San Antonio and the aunt believes Patrick/Vereena may have gone with him to Lubbock.
If you have information about Patrick Adam aka Vereena Adam, police ask that you call the Levelland Police Department, Detective R. Lopez at 806-894-6164.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.