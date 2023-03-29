Local Listings
Levelland police searching for missing person possibly in Lubbock

Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe...
Levelland police are searching for a man who went missing on Tuesday, Mar. 21. Police believe 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam, may be suicidal.(Levelland Police Department)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing person.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam. Police say Adam went missing on Tuesday, March 21, and believe they may be suicidal.

Adam’s aunt reported Adam went missing around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday after Adam went for a walk. Adam did not take a phone and has not been seen or heard from since.

The aunt also says Adam’s dad was in town from San Antonio and believes Adam may have left with him. There is a possibility Adam could be in Lubbock.

Anyone with information about Adam, investigators urge them to call the Levelland Police Department and ask for Detective R. Lopez 806-894-6164.

