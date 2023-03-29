Levelland police searching for missing person possibly in Lubbock

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing person.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam. Police say Adam went missing on Tuesday, March 21, and believe they may be suicidal.

Adam’s aunt reported Adam went missing around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday after Adam went for a walk. Adam did not take a phone and has not been seen or heard from since.

The aunt also says Adam’s dad was in town from San Antonio and believes Adam may have left with him. There is a possibility Adam could be in Lubbock.

Anyone with information about Adam, investigators urge them to call the Levelland Police Department and ask for Detective R. Lopez 806-894-6164.

The Levelland Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page:

MISSING PERSON....... IR23-000257 Last seen 03/21/23 Reported 03/26/23 by his... Posted by Levelland Police Department on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

