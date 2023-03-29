Local Listings
Levelland teachers worry less about sanitary supplies, Monterey student wins citizens award

Tell Me Something Good
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two South Plains school districts have some good news to share for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

At the Levelland Independent School District, the staff has received more than $392,000 worth of Lysol wipes. This was awarded by the Lysol US and the Frontline Impact Project.

Donna Pugh, Levelland ISD’s instructional services director, applied for the grant.

With the donation, teachers and parents can save some money because they will not have to worry about buying Lysol wipes for school.

At Monterey High School in Lubbock, senior Jon Boutwell has received a grant of his own.

Boutwell received the Good Citizen Award for Lubbock from the Daughters of the American Revolution. The award is given in recognition of high school students who are dependable, service-oriented, are seen as leaders and are patriotic.

Boutwell will now compete for the National Good Citizens Award. That ceremony takes place in June in Washington D.C.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form. Please include photos or video so the station can share the good news.

