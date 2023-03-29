LPD: Barricaded subject in custody, charged with aggravated kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD confirmed that 39-year-old Joshua Molinar has been taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the 2600 block of Colgate St. around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a barricaded subject.

Police stated this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.

Officers closed off the surrounding streets, including portions of University and Boston Avenue. The streets between Boston and Colgate were also blocked off.

Police advised people in the area to remain in their homes. Others were requested to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

