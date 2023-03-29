Lubbock man faces 12 counts of child sexual abuse charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man is standing trial on 12 counts of child sexual abuse charges in the 140th District Court under Judge Frietag.

Prosecutors are pursuing all 12 counts against Christopher Johnson. Johnson is accused of sexually assaulting three children, two under the age of 14 and one under the age of 17.

Johnson was previously indicted on two charges of sexual assault of a child back in 2020.

An indictment filed on Dec. 13, 2022, includes a brief description of each count of sexual abuse and assault of the three children. The indictment indicates the abuse of one of the children lasted from 2015 until 2019. The counts claim the abuse of all three children started in 2015.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child or children is a first degree felony.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.