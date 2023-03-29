Police: Missing Levelland person found safe

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found, according Levelland police. The individual is reportedly safe.

Levelland police asked for the public’s help to find 20-year-old Patrick Blaze Adam, also known as Vereena Adam. Police say Adam went missing on March 21. Police believed this person may have been suicidal.

Adam’s aunt reported Adam missing around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday after Adam went for a walk.

She stated Adam’s dad was in town from San Antonio and believed Adam may have left with him. Levelland police were searching for Adam in Lubbock.

The Levelland Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page:

