Slaton school board to discuss retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton ISD school board is hosting a special meeting to discuss the retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus.

The board will also discuss applications for the Superintendent position. Slaton ISD posted the job listing on March 10.

According to the agenda, the board will discuss the following:

the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of District employees

applications for the Superintendent of Schools position

the voluntary retirement agreement for Mr. Jim Andrus

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. and will be a closed to the public.

