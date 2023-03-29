Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Slaton school board to discuss retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus

Jim Andrus
Jim Andrus(Slaton ISD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton ISD school board is hosting a special meeting to discuss the retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus.

The board will also discuss applications for the Superintendent position. Slaton ISD posted the job listing on March 10.

According to the agenda, the board will discuss the following:

  • the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of District employees
  • applications for the Superintendent of Schools position
  • the voluntary retirement agreement for Mr. Jim Andrus

The meeting is scheduled for Friday at 7 a.m. and will be a closed to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges

Latest News

A Lubbock man is standing trial on 12 counts of child sexual abuse charges.
Lubbock man faces 12 counts of child sexual abuse charges
Famously a kidnapping survivor at a young age, Smart will share her story at two different...
Elizabeth Smart featured speaker for Texas Tech events
KCBD News at Noon
The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe