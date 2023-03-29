Spring on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rather typical Spring weather is in store for the South Plains and West Texas area. Spring winds and Spring warmth will take us through the first days of April.

A sunny sky a southerly breeze will warm the area to near average for the end of March. The southerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

A sunny sky a southerly breeze will warm the area to near average for the end of March. (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly fair this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. A breezy night with winds from about 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.

More wind and warmth on the way tomorrow. Gusts around 40 mph are likely. Patchy blowing dust is possible. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s.

The potential for thunderstorms late Thursday remains quite low for the viewing area. There is a slim chance thunderstorms may develop near the far eastern viewing area late Thursday. Data continues to show development is more likely just east of the viewing area. Watch for possible updates.

Even stronger winds are expected Friday. Gusts greater than 50 mph are possible. Blowing dust is likely. The day will be cooler, with highs from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Spring winds, and warmth, will take us through the first days of April. (KCBD First Alert)

A reminder. The entire area remains in a drought. As the wind increases so does the wildfire danger. Under the forecast conditions, fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. NO BURN weather conditions continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas.

Some relief from the wind is on tap this weekend. The wind Saturday will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph and Sunday will be just a bit breezier. Temperatures will peak Saturday in the 70s and Sunday in the 80s.

There’s more wind and warmth in our forecast for early next week. For much more detail see the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App (it’s free in your app/play store).

The last freeze in Spring can vary by about two months, from early March through early May. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.