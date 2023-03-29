Local Listings
SWAT responding to barricaded subject in north Lubbock

SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance in the area.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to a home in north Lubbock for reports of a barricaded subject.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the 2600 block of Colgate St. around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police stated this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Officers have closed of the surrounding streets, including portions of University and Boston Avenue. The streets between Boston and Colgate have been blocked off.

Police advise people in the area to remain in their homes. Others are requested to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

