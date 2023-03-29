Wednesday morning top stories: 2 teens arrested in connection to deadly Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two teens arrested for murder

Two 16-year-old boys are now in custody for a deadly shooting Monday night near 25th and Boston

They’re accused of shooting 51-year-old Michael Stevens during a robbery

Full story here: Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested

LPD releases 2022 annual report

The Lubbock Police Department’s annual report shows that crime rates rose in 2022

Burglaries, vehicle burglaries and violent crimes rose last year, but police responded to 8,000 fewer calls

Take a look at the full report here: LPD report shows rise in violent, property crime for 2022

Frenship ISD using new crisis alert badge system

The badges can be used to call for help or initiate a lockdown

The district says the badges help cut the response time for emergencies

Read more here: Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges

School shooting investigation

Police say the Nashville Elementary school shooter legally bought seven guns and hid them from her parents

The shooter was also being treat for an emotional disorder

Follow the latest developments: What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville

Pence must testify before grand jury

A federal judge ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury investigation on the Jan. 6 riot

Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to question Pence about conversations with then-president Trump before the attack

Read more here: AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference

