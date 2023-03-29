Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: 2 teens arrested in connection to deadly Central Lubbock shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two teens arrested for murder

LPD releases 2022 annual report

  • The Lubbock Police Department’s annual report shows that crime rates rose in 2022
  • Burglaries, vehicle burglaries and violent crimes rose last year, but police responded to 8,000 fewer calls
  • Take a look at the full report here: LPD report shows rise in violent, property crime for 2022

Frenship ISD using new crisis alert badge system

School shooting investigation

Pence must testify before grand jury

