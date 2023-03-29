Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wind over the next several days, and slight temp drop

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds continue today, and pick up again tomorrow. Lows tonight in the upper 40s low 50s. Some pre-frontal warming boosts temps slightly tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

A slight boundary moves in, dropping temperatures slightly and bringing a very small chance for some showers for the SE counties Thursday night and Friday morning. Fire weather watch in place for tomorrow and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges
Levelland ISD has announced the closing of one of its schools, citing falling enrollment and...
Levelland Intermediate School shutting down due to falling enrollment, mounting repair costs

Latest News

A sunny sky a southerly breeze will warm the area to near average for the end of March.
Spring on the South Plains
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, March 29
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, March 29
A partly cloudy and chilly start to the morning then temperatures warm up along with a slight...
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, March 29
Expecting another chilly morning for the South Plains on Wednesday, but not as cold as Tuesday...
Warming up after another chilly morning Wednesday