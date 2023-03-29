Wind over the next several days, and slight temp drop
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds continue today, and pick up again tomorrow. Lows tonight in the upper 40s low 50s. Some pre-frontal warming boosts temps slightly tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A slight boundary moves in, dropping temperatures slightly and bringing a very small chance for some showers for the SE counties Thursday night and Friday morning. Fire weather watch in place for tomorrow and Friday.
