Wind over the next several days, and slight temp drop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds continue today, and pick up again tomorrow. Lows tonight in the upper 40s low 50s. Some pre-frontal warming boosts temps slightly tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

A slight boundary moves in, dropping temperatures slightly and bringing a very small chance for some showers for the SE counties Thursday night and Friday morning. Fire weather watch in place for tomorrow and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.