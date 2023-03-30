The ABC Pro Rodeo leaving an economic impact on Levelland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though performances don’t start until Thursday night, the ABC Pro Rodeo is already having an impact on the city of Levelland.

Starting Thursday night, 2,000 seats in the Mallet Event Center will be full. While attendees might be spending some big bucks to go to the ABC Pro Rodeo, Levelland thrives from the extra cash.

“These people will be coming to our community for the day, many will be coming and spending the night in our hotels,” the President of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, Mary Siders, said. “When they stay in our hotels that results in them possibly eating in our restaurants and hopefully shopping in our retail outlets.”

Siders says the economic boost doesn’t ride out of town when the rodeo does.

“We’re told that those dollars turn over seven times in the community of Levelland,” Siders said.

The Rodeo Chairman, Mark Putman, says for the first time Rodeo tickets are being sold at the local Gebo’s. Putman says the hope is that it will bring more traffic through the store.

“That’s the whole reason: go in to buy your tickets then shop on other things,” Putman said.

Putman says this is also putting Levelland on the map because these athletes travel far distances.

“Competitors come from all over the country for every event that we have,” Putman said.

For some, going to Levelland is easier because it’s a shorter distance.

“We have a lot of people that are west of here that would never actually drive to Lubbock, but they would drive to Levelland,” Putman said. “So, it’s been a help for the people in Whiteface, Morton, and even all the way up to Muleshoe.”

This is one of the biggest events in Levelland. Siders says not only does it help economically, but it gives many citizens something to do.

You can buy tickets to the ABC Pro Rodeo here.

