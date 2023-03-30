Confirmed cases of abuse dropping in Lubbock county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fewer children were victims of abuse in Lubbock county in 2022.

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, Lubbock had the fewest number of confirmed cases of abuse in more than a decade.

Amy Reed with Family Guidance and Outreach calls it a drastic change from previous years.

“To know that more than 1000 children were confirmed victims of child abuse in Lubbock county alone in just one year is mind-blowing,” Reed said.

Last year DFPS confirmed 734 cases of child abuse in Lubbock.

“Even though this is the lowest number we’ve seen in more than a decade it’s still too high,” Reed said.

This is why Reed says its important to educate children and their parents on what abuse is as early as possible.

“That in our opinion provides long-term results,” Reed said. “When they enter adulthood and might be in the situation where they are in a relationship or the caretaker of a child, it helps them learn not to abuse that child.”

Family Guidance and Outreach offers free online parenting classes in an effort to break the cycle.

Reed says in many cases parents were victims of abuse themselves, leaving them without the knowledge needed to handle certain stressful situations with their own children.

“They maybe haven’t been given the tools to equip themselves to handle it better,” Reed said “So they take it out on their children.”

That abuse can lead to self-esteem, addiction, and even criminal issues down the line, and in many cases, abuse perpetuates more abuse.

“They can go on to become perpetrators themselves because if they’ve been taught that abuse or physical violence is how you handle situations they could go on to do that,” Reed says.

Lubbock county’s 734 confirmed victims is a stark difference from the 1,354 confirmed cases in 2013.

Still, Reed says there are many children who need help. Many times they are right in front of us.

“These are our neighbors. These are our children’s friends. These are kids we go to church with, to school with,” Reed said. “We know these kids even though we may not know their names we know who these kids are. We shouldn’t be satisfied until the number’s zero.”

