Curbside cuts: Wolfforth man giving free haircuts inspires others

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Combining his skills, passion, and desire to help others, one Wolfforth man is bringing his dream to life. Xzavier Moreno is offering free haircuts in Lubbock and has already inspired another to join his team and give back.

“It’s like artwork to me, I think art was my best subject in school,” Moreno said. “It’s just, whenever I cut hair, I go into my own mindset and just zone out and it’s a good feeling.”

Moreno quit his day job last week to pursue his dream of becoming a barber full-time.

“The step forward is a big jump, just the only thing holding me back was the fear and that’s the only thing that holds everybody back is the fear,” he said.

While getting hands-on experience during his time in barber school at Trendz Barber Academy, Moreno also wanted to give back. He’s been giving haircuts for free, several times a week just south of Loop 289 on Slide.

“Helping out others is a big thing that I like to do,” Moreno said. “I like to put others first before I put myself.”

Sebastian Arocha, another Lubbock barber school student, saw what Moreno was doing through social media and wanted to join. He messaged Moreno and was at his tent the very next day to help provide the free curbside cuts.

“Right now, I’m just getting closer to God and I want to say that that’s what it was. There’s nothing else like for it, he’s been calling my name and I felt like this is something I needed to do to just get it off, and just do it for the people,” Arocha said.

Eric Zamora was the first in Arocha’s chair Wednesday afternoon. He says he saw the ‘free haircut’ sign driving by and wanted to encourage the men and their work.

“Seeing free haircuts and I don’t make a lot of money, so I was like heck yeah,” Zamora said.

Zamora says free doesn’t actually mean free, when you count the aspiring barbers’ time and effort, with no expectation in return. He compares it to godliness.

“I feel like God’s here with us, right now, doing this for us, you know, especially with them doing this,” Zamora said.

Moreno wants to inspire others to follow their dreams and even join him in serving the community.

“I would like to have multiple people out here to help out, probably have some food sometime, something. Just getting closer to the community would be awesome,” Moreno said.

