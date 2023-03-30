Local Listings
Fire Marshal’s Office completes central Lubbock house fire investigation

According to reports from the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office, the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The investigation into the central Lubbock house fire that killed a man last week is now complete.

Records show there were a number of flammable objects that could have potentially started the fire. There was no indication of criminal activity.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire and one person, 39-year-old Michael Dailey, was killed.

