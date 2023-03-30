Fire Weather Again Tomorrow
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather watches and red flag warnings expire tonight at 10 pm, but pick back up tomorrow from 9 am to 10 pm. Tonight, lows temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. A small chance of showers overnight and into the morning for the southeast counties.
By tomorrow, highs work their way up to the upper 60s and low 70s, a bit cooler thanks to that cool air mass. The weekend sees a slight break from the wind, with only moderately breezy conditions, while temperatures begin to ramp up: highs Saturday, mid 70s, Sundays, mid 80s, and by Monday highs all the way into the upper 80s and maybe even some 90s.
