Fire Weather Again Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather watches and red flag warnings expire tonight at 10 pm, but pick back up tomorrow from 9 am to 10 pm. Tonight, lows temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. A small chance of showers overnight and into the morning for the southeast counties.

Fire Weather (KCBD)

By tomorrow, highs work their way up to the upper 60s and low 70s, a bit cooler thanks to that cool air mass. The weekend sees a slight break from the wind, with only moderately breezy conditions, while temperatures begin to ramp up: highs Saturday, mid 70s, Sundays, mid 80s, and by Monday highs all the way into the upper 80s and maybe even some 90s.

Temp Trend (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.